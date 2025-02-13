Focus Financial Network Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $121.44 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $121.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average is $112.36.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

