Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,571,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

