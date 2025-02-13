Kirill Klip Sells 600,000 Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) Stock

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) Director Kirill Klip sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.

CVE:TNR opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. TNR Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 target price on shares of TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

