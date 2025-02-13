Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Increased to Hold at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $387,282,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,108,000 after purchasing an additional 636,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

