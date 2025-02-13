Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $27.62 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

