John Kingswood Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Stock

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR – Get Free Report) insider John Kingswood bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($15,094.34).

Estrella Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

About Estrella Resources

Estrella Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops nickel projects in Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Carr Boyd nickel project that includes three mining leases and six exploration licenses located near the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder; and Spargoville nickel project situated near South-West of Kambalda.

