Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Increased to Hold at BNP Paribas

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 191,584 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $13,338,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 250,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 810.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 365,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 325,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

