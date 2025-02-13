Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%.

Pixelworks Stock Down 2.1 %

PXLW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 344,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,340. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Pixelworks

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 41,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $30,994.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,699,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,482. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

