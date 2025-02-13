Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13, Zacks reports. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 36.10%.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Iris Energy stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. 4,957,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,095,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.