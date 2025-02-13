PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 42.22% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. PodcastOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
PodcastOne Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PODC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of -0.80. PodcastOne has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.
About PodcastOne
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PodcastOne
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.