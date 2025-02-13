PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 42.22% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. PodcastOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

PodcastOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of -0.80. PodcastOne has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

About PodcastOne

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.