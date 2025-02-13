Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 455 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $443.63 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $376.14 and a 52-week high of $451.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.53 and a 200-day moving average of $426.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

