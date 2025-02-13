Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 19.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Granite Construction updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Granite Construction Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GVA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 427,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,570. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $105.20.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.