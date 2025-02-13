Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Expands By 52.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the January 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,920,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 730.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,492,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 903,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,420,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,058. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.1194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.