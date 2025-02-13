Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Expands By 52.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the January 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,920,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 730.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,492,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 903,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,420,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,058. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
