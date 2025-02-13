Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CarMax stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

NYSE KMX traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $87.90. 633,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,006. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in CarMax by 418.4% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 41.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

