Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) on 1/28/2025.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.57. 82,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,674. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.17. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,141.25. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 79,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,594,000 after acquiring an additional 50,163 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citizens Jmp raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

