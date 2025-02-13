Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BTFX traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. 2,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,120. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $72.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.55% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

