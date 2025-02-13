Barratt Redrow’s (BTRW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.72) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Barratt Redrow Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON BTRW traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 461.80 ($5.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,939,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,754,203. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 434.26. Barratt Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 391.80 ($4.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 507.40 ($6.32).

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

