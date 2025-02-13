Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53), Zacks reports. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEL traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. 419,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genesis Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEL

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.