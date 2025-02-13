Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53), Zacks reports. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.
Genesis Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GEL traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. 419,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.13.
Genesis Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.19%.
Genesis Energy Company Profile
Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.
