Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Update

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,200 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Syros Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,263. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

In other news, Director Nancy A. Simonian sold 134,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $36,372.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088.90. This represents a 76.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Syros Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

