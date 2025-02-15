BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on BK Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at BK Technologies

Shares of BKTI traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. 17,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.22. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

In other BK Technologies news, Director Charles T. Lanktree sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $34,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,215. The trade was a 64.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BK Technologies by 64,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BK Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

