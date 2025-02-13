L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 294.9% from the January 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 7.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

