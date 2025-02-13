Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,695 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total transaction of $551,773.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,131,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,158,628.74. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Morningstar Price Performance
NASDAQ:MORN opened at $320.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.51 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.16.
Morningstar Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 24.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morningstar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morningstar
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morningstar
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.