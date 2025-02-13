Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,695 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total transaction of $551,773.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,131,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,158,628.74. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $320.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.51 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morningstar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

