Quent Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of UBER opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.