Beacon Financial Group Buys New Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 744.1% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $46.73 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

