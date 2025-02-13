Quent Capital LLC Trims Stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 4,502.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PHIN. Northland Capmk upgraded PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHINIA

About PHINIA

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.