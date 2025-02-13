Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sharp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SHCAY stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. Sharp has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $1.74.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.