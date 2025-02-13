Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 550736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,019.82. This trade represents a 77.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Liberty Global by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Liberty Global by 22.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

