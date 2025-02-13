Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Should You Sell?

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 302,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 156,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Trading Down 13.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$16.52 million, a PE ratio of -88.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

