Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Down 50% – What’s Next?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 50% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,533,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 444% from the average daily volume of 281,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.10.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

