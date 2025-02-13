Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,600 shares, an increase of 107.2% from the January 15th total of 391,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.
Siemens Energy Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Siemens Energy stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $64.10. 2,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,618. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20.
About Siemens Energy
