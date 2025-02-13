Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,600 shares, an increase of 107.2% from the January 15th total of 391,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Siemens Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Siemens Energy stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $64.10. 2,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,618. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

