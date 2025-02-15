Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ITIC traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.64. The firm has a market cap of $427.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.91. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $146.41 and a 52 week high of $290.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

