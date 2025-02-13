Short Interest in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Rises By 124.5%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 124.5% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.75. 136,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,943. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85.

Get iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2098 per share. This is a boost from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.