China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the January 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %
China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.37.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
