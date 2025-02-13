China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the January 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.