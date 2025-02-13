Short Interest in TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Declines By 50.0%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:TOBAF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. TAAT Global Alternatives has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.33.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

