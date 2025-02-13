Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $60.53. 1,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $67.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.