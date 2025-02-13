iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,800 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,773,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $92.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,446. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
