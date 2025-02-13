iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,800 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,773,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $92.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,446. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

