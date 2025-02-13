Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), Zacks reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 227.69%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of PACB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.48. 20,400,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,226,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The firm has a market cap of $405.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.92. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 34,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $69,842.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,831.62. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.