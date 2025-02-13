Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Announces Earnings Results

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Carver Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 7,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,585. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald Felix purchased 26,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $44,999.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,999.82. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

