Shrub 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.27 Million (SHRUB)

Shrub (SHRUB) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Shrub has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shrub has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $3.27 million worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shrub token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shrub alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,874.86 or 0.99986408 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,254.70 or 0.99339655 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shrub Profile

Shrub was first traded on June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,181,551 tokens. Shrub’s official website is shrub.io. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubeth_cto.

Shrub Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.00954337 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,266,324.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shrub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shrub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shrub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shrub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shrub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.