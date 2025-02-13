Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, an increase of 599.7% from the January 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Performance

Shares of FRCOY stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. Fast Retailing has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

