Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 78,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 50,375 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 807,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 159,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 1.7 %

HCSG opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $784.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HCSG. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

