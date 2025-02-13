TFB Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Shopify by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $120.46 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $125.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 16.84%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

