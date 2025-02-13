TFB Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.