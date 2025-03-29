MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $5,038,500.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,423. This represents a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MicroStrategy Stock Down 10.8 %
Shares of MSTR opened at $289.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 3.36. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.64 and a 200-day moving average of $293.74.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,486.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,136.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after acquiring an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
