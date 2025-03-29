Thomas Taira Sells 27,593 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $6,209,252.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,431,815.19. This represents a 13.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $204.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.89. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $292.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 3.56.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.