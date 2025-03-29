Analysts Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price at $40.22

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Simply Good Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,391,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 20.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,329,000 after purchasing an additional 855,070 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.