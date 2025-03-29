Analysts Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price at $40.22

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.
A number of research firms recently commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.53.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
