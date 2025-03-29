Frankly (CVE:TLK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as high as C$0.44. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares changing hands.

Frankly Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.44.

About Frankly

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

