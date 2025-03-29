American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $32,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,115,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,503,000 after purchasing an additional 214,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,780,000 after buying an additional 937,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,334,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,180,000 after buying an additional 110,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,552,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,373,000 after buying an additional 199,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

