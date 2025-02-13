Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

DIS opened at $109.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,596,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,463,978,000 after acquiring an additional 490,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,272,590,000 after acquiring an additional 809,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,310,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

