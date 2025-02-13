Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Price

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CG. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 777,304 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 302,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,671,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 157,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 128,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

